Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

