Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

APLT stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

