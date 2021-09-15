Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,279. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.