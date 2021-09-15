Arizona State Retirement System Has $223,000 Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

