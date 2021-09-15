Arizona State Retirement System Has $226,000 Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

