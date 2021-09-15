Arizona State Retirement System Has $234,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.