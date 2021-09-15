Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.