Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Arch Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

