Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARGTF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

ARGTF stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.