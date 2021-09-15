Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,040 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

