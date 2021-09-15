Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

