Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $192,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060,998 shares of company stock valued at $124,103,524. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion and a PE ratio of -59.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

