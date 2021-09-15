Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $200,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hologic by 401.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 368,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.