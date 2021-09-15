Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,830 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

