Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

SE opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.