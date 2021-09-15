Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.79.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. 20,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.60 per share, with a total value of $9,536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,460,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,460,000 shares of company stock worth $106,409,700 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.