Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Monday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.53.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

