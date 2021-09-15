Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AHT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,860 ($76.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,602.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,054.65. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,952 ($77.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

