ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.99

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 5939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

ASOMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.