Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 3,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,202. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

