Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,285,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,212,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

