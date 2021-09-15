Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $623,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.