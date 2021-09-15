Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

