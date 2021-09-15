Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.94

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

