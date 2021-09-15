Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

