Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

