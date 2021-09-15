Atria Investments LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $274.05 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day moving average is $248.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $2,226,533.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,037 shares of company stock worth $68,953,086 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

