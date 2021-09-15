Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

