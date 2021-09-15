Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0015

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $144,734.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00328329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00146898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00831593 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

