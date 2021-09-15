Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 111,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

