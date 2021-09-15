Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

