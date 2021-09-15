Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

