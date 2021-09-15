Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Shares of ADSK opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

