Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $11.51 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.26 or 0.00109546 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.51 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00560468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.87 or 0.02404256 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

