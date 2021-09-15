Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Avanos Medical worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

