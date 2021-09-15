Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.97

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 3038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

