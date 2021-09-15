Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,165 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

