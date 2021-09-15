Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 89 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

