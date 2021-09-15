Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $266,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.