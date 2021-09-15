Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.15. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $223.16. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,253. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

