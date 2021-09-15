Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.