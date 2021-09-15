Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

