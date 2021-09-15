Aviva PLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,796,107 shares of company stock valued at $377,096,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.