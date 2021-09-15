Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

