AVT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173,262.00 (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVT coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

