AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AXAHY opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

