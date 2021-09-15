Aziz Mottiwala Sells 2,593 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.