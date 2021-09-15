Aziz Mottiwala Sells 2,593 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
