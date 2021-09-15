Azuki Price Reaches $0.0871 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $982,719.18 and $57,794.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

