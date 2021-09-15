B. Riley Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $87.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

