Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Declares GBX 2.64 Dividend

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 127.79 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.03. The company has a market capitalization of £740.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.